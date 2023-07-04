Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.78.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.98 and a 200-day moving average of $234.51.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $784,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $7,481,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.