Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $7.47 Million Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 489,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.86% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after acquiring an additional 478,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,743,000 after buying an additional 626,497 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Insider Activity

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 3.0 %

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. The business had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.