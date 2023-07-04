Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,459 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Concentrix worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $56,061,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 504,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355,127 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1,055.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 265,679 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXC opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

