Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,929 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Ryder System by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

