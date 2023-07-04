Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 33,310 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,421,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,497,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,183 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

NYSE:KD opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.49. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

