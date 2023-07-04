Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,510 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.19% of Synovus Financial worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Synovus Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.04.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

