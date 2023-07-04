Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,046 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $220.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.68 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

