Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $7.92 Million Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.63% of Model N as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

