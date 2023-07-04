Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $7.92 Million Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.63% of Model N as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of MODN stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODNFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

