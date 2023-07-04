Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) & Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) and Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordstrom and Lojas Renner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom $15.53 billion 0.21 $245.00 million $0.11 187.27 Lojas Renner N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nordstrom has higher revenue and earnings than Lojas Renner.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom 4 9 3 0 1.94 Lojas Renner 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of current ratings for Nordstrom and Lojas Renner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nordstrom currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.98%. Given Nordstrom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nordstrom is more favorable than Lojas Renner.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Nordstrom shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Nordstrom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nordstrom and Lojas Renner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom 0.13% 46.05% 3.26% Lojas Renner N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nordstrom beats Lojas Renner on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics. The company also engages in the granting of loans to individuals and legal entities, financing of purchases, and insurance, as well as provides personal loans. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

