NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $50.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NuVasive Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NUVA opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NuVasive by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Free Report

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

