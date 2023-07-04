Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Position Reduced by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NULG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULG opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

