NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $424.13 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

