Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

