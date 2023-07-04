Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock opened at $236.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

