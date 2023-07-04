Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,630 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shopify stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

