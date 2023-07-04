OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 824 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

