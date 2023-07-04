OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CNI opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

