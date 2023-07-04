OLD National Bancorp IN Has $429,000 Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ABB were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ABB by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE ABBNY opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

