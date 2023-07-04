OLD National Bancorp IN Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Masco were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Masco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Masco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

