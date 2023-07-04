OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 2.1 %

PYPL stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

