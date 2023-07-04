OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Entergy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.55. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

