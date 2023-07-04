OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,902 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

