OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,437 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 455,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.81%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

