Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) vs. Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Financial Analysis

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) and Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lantern Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 909.17%. Lantern Pharma has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.73%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than Lantern Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics -9,122.57% -67.03% -49.59% Lantern Pharma N/A -24.53% -23.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 99.38 -$18.96 million ($0.99) -1.10 Lantern Pharma N/A N/A -$14.26 million ($1.29) -4.27

Lantern Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onconova Therapeutics. Lantern Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onconova Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantern Pharma has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lantern Pharma beats Onconova Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer. The company also conducting a Phase II investigator-initiated study with rigosertib monotherapy in patients with advanced/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma associated with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. It has a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development, registration, and commercialization of narazaciclib in China. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma. In addition, it offers LP-184, an alkylating agent that damages DNA in cancer cells that overexpress certain biomarkers or that harbor mutations in DNA repair pathways. Further, the company operates ADC program, an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic approach for cancer treatment. Additionally, the company's artificial intelligence platform RADR uses big data analytics and machine learning for combining molecular data. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

