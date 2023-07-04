OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

