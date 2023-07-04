OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.