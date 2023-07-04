Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

