Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENFree Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 388.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics

(Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.