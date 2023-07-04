Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Up 71.4% in June

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orca Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of ORXGF opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Orca Energy Group has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo block located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

