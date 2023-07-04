Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Free Report) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Acquisition and Bristow Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Acquisition N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 155.57 Bristow Group $313.56 million 2.64 -$6.98 million $0.42 70.36

Oxbridge Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group. Bristow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oxbridge Acquisition and Bristow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bristow Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.36%. Given Bristow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than Oxbridge Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Oxbridge Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Acquisition and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Acquisition N/A -51.08% 2.51% Bristow Group 0.98% 2.05% 0.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Oxbridge Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Oxbridge Acquisition on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the effect of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and insurance technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of OAC Sponsor Ltd.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

