PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

