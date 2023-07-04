Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,922,523 shares of company stock valued at $27,113,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLTR opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

