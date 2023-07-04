Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.54.
A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies
In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,922,523 shares of company stock valued at $27,113,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
NYSE PLTR opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.69.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
