Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,576 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

