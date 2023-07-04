Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 602 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

