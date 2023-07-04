Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

DSM stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

