Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $395,894 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

