Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 11,377 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

