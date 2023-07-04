Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,541,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.