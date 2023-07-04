Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

COF stock opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

