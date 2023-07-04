PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.24.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at $34,861,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at $34,861,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,989 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

