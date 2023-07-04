Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) & Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Free Report) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pennon Group and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pennon Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pennon Group pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

44.0% of Pennon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pennon Group and Pennon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennon Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pennon Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Pennon Group currently has a consensus target price of $815.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,641.35%. Pennon Group has a consensus target price of $1,048.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,636.18%. Given Pennon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pennon Group is more favorable than Pennon Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pennon Group and Pennon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 32.13 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.58 31.48

Pennon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pennon Group beats Pennon Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennon Group

(Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. It serves approximately 50 million household and non-household customers. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

About Pennon Group

(Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.