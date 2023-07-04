Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,583 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.57.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

