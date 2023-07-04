Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 20 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $519.11 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $527.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

