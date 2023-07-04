Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

TGT opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

