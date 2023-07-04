Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE:EB opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. Analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

