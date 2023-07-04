Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

