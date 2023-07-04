PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,546,700 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 3,885,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

PetroChina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PCCYF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

