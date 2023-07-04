Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $206.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.