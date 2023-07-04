Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

PSX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

PSX stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.