POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $972.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.11. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

