Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Stock Down 0.8 %

Pool stock opened at $371.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.89. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

